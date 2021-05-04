CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.