Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.