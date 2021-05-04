Front Row Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.