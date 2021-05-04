Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000.

Shares of EQD opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

