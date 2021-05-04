Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,078,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,597,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,395.17 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,299.00 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,201.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,928.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

