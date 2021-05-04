25,000 Shares in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIGA. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $59,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,705,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,190,000.

Shares of HIGA stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

