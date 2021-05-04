11,500 Shares in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDF stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

