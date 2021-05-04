Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $518,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39.

