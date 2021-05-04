Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $368,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,643,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

