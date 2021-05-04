QuantRx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB) Short Interest Update

QuantRx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QTXB opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. QuantRx Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About QuantRx Biomedical

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test.

