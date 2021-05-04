Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Declines By 27.2%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 864,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,049,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PALAF stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Paladin Energy has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 16.47.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.