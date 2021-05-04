Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Declines By 27.2%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 864,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,049,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PALAF stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Paladin Energy has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 16.47.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

