VIZIO (VZIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect VIZIO to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $3,177,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,413,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,225,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 in the last quarter.

VZIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.