Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBZHF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Reebonz has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry.

