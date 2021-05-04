Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBRA. Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.