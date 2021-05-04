BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $205,752. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

