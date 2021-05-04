Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 82,910 Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $271,500.00.

Shares of FINS opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This is an increase from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.