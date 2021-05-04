Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 3,904 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

