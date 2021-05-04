Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 35,166 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,166 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 427.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

