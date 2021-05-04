Danone S.A. (DANOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.95 on June 1st

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.946 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Danone stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DANOY shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

