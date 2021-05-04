Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on May 21st

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

HOPE stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

