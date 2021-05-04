First Commonwealth Financial Co. (FCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 21st

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

NYSE FCF opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

