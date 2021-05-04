Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Increases Dividend to $2.10 Per Share

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $1.20.

Ternium has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ternium to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

TX stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. Ternium has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

