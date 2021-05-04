4,116 Shares in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Acacia Research by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 93,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Acacia Research by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 304,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 75,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Acacia Research by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.04 million, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.