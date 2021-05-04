Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $272.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

