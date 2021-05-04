Everi (EVRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.