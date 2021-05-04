Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after buying an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $162,087,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.65. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 106.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

