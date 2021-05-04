Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,234 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.