BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in BP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in BP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in BP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

BP opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

