Investors Buy High Volume of Chegg Call Options (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 6,970 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,305% compared to the typical daily volume of 496 call options.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $2,572,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at $11,126,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $8,091,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHGG. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.78.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.