Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,563 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,408% compared to the typical daily volume of 170 put options.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $3,409,259.04. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $528,594.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

SMG stock opened at $231.11 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $122.76 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

