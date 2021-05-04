J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,943 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 84,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

