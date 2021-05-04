TheStreet Upgrades Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $335.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $213.97 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.88 and a 200-day moving average of $335.57.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $2,210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

