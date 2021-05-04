Profire Energy (PFIE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bradley Woods upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

