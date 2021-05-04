Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,311,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after buying an additional 411,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gerdau by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gerdau by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 741,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 243,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gerdau by 5,187.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 417,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 409,942 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Gerdau by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 145,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

GGB opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

