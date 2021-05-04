Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) PT at C$52.00

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.00.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$68.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$41.50 and a 52 week high of C$74.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.18 billion and a PE ratio of 69.48.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

