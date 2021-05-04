Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $157.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.42. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

