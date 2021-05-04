Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $157.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.42. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

