GateToken Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.09 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, GateToken has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $375.54 million and $16.09 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00008780 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00076413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.76 or 0.00902024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,866.93 or 0.10442940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00046264 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,129,567 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

