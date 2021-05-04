Valobit Hits Market Cap of $8.40 Million (VBIT)

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. Valobit has a market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $33,954.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Valobit has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00066168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00277648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.28 or 0.01175273 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00032955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.79 or 0.00770359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,394.10 or 1.00379680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Valobit

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,172,980 coins. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Valobit’s official website is valobit.io

Buying and Selling Valobit

