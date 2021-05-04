Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.74 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.39%.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $411.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.95. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

