1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Announces Earnings Results

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

