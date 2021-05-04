The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) PT Raised to $21.00

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.