Atlantic Securities Upgrades W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to “Neutral”

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $435.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.15.

GWW stock opened at $443.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.78. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $263.27 and a twelve month high of $452.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

