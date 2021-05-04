Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

NYSE DLR opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

