Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 78.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

