State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.33 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $18,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.