Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,604.13, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

