PFG Advisors Makes New $258,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

