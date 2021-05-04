Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,871 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 566.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after buying an additional 363,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,283,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

