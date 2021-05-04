Clarius Group LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

