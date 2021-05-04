Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $65.55.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

